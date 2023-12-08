Sosandar appoints first creative director

Womenswear label Sosandar has appointed Emily Frazer to the newly-created role of creative director.

Frazer announced the news on LinkedIn, where she said that the move was “an exciting chapter that marks a significant milestone in [her] career”.

She continued: “Julie [Lavington] and Ali [Hall], the formidable founders of Sosandar, serve as powerful female leaders whose visionary impact has shaped a company culture that I am genuinely proud to be part of. The brand's unwavering commitment to creativity and innovation resonates deeply with my own professional ethos.”

Frazer joins Sosandar from Karen Millen, where she served as head of brand and creative since June 2020. Prior to this, she held the same position at similar high street retailers and fast fashion e-tailers, such as Coast Fashion and MissPap.

Frazer has also served in a variety of managerial roles at InTheStyle, Glossy Pops, Timberland and Threadbare, among others, rounding out her extensive experience in the industry.

Her appointment comes as Sosandar continues to enjoy a positive financial outlook, having posted continued revenue increases throughout the year, with the group also reporting its first full-year profit back in July.