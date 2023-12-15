Sosandar appoints interim chairman to permanent position

Womenswear retailer Sosandar has announced that its current interim non-executive chairman, Nick Mustoe, will now be taking on the role in a permanent capacity, as revealed in its latest regulatory filing.

Mustoe was appointed to the interim position in March 2023 following the sudden passing of the company’s former chairman Bill Murray earlier in February.

Throughout his career, Mustoe has worked in the field of advertising and brand management, starting his own independent agency in 1993 – Mustoe Merriman Levy – which eventually merged with Geronimo to form Kindred.

Here, Mustoe served as director before moving on to become chairman, a role he has held and still holds since 2010.

On his latest appointment at Sosandar, Mustoe said the company was “at a very exciting moment in [its] growth journey, as [the team] takes Sosandar’s unique product to more people across the globe through multiple channels”.

Alongside this announcement, Sosandar also noted that Jon Wragg, independent non-executive director, has notified the board of his intention to step down with immediate effect “in order to focus on other commitments”.

Mustoe said on the departure: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Jon for his contribution to the company since he joined the board, he has provided sound counsel and advice throughout. We wish Jon all the very best."