Spread Group names Julian de Grahl as new CEO

Spread Group, a collection of print-on-demand demands, has named Julian de Grahl as its new CEO, effective 1 April.

He will be taking over from Philip Rooke, who is pursuing a new career opportunity after 10 years at the helm of the group.

De Grahl has more than 18 years’ e-commerce experience and has been the managing director at CTS Eventim since 2012. Prior to that, he was managing director at Amiando (now Xing Events) and vice president vertical business at Xing AG (now New Work SE).

“Spread Group’s teams have done a tremendous job building an international, sustainable, and profitable business,” de Grahl commented in a statement, adding that the company is “extremely well-positioned to further expand into social commerce and B2B”.

Outgoing CEO Philip Rooke commented: “Spread Group is in a great place - we are a strong, sustainable, and profitable business. It has been an incredible honor to work with such talented people and to have achieved so much together.”

Rooke continued: Julian will be a great addition to the team and his vast experience, fresh eyes, and multifaceted approach will take the group to the next level.”