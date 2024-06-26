Spring Studios reshapes creative strategy with key hire and new project

Spring Studios, the multi-discipline creative agency, has announced a strategic shift with the appointment of Fred Paginton as Executive Creative Director and the launch of a new creative project called ODE.

Paginton joins Spring from Dazed, where he served as ECD for five years. During his tenure, he was instrumental in transforming Dazed from a content producer to an advertising and creative services model. His work includes notable campaigns for luxury brands such as Gucci, Moncler, and Nike, earning multiple industry awards.

Marco Di Capua, Global Managing Director at Spring Studios, said: "Fred's appointment is an exciting new chapter for Spring. His work is some of the most memorable and important work in the luxury and fashion space in recent years and has been widely noted in the industry."

Paginton commented on his new role: "Spring's DNA at the intersection of art and commerce as a visionary creative partner is what brought me here. ... Spring has a reputation as a place where creativity can thrive — and I can't wait to be a part of this new, exciting chapter." Complementing Paginton's appointment, Spring has launched ODE, a biannual print project conceived by Anouk Jans, Executive Creative Director of Spring in Milan. ODE aims to provide a platform for emerging talents to create culturally significant work without commercial constraints.

Jans explained the motivation behind ODE: "Since John Galliano presented his magical Artisanal Collection for Maison Margiela, the creative industry has agreed: we need more. This is precisely why we launched 'ODE': a collective celebration of collaboration, new ideas, and progress towards the future, through the universal language of creativity that radiates positive energy."

The inaugural issue of ODE explores the theme of rebirth, featuring works from various international artists. It will be launched globally with exhibitions in Spring's New York, Milan, and London spaces.

These developments mark a new direction for Spring Studios, which has been a prominent player in the creative consultancy landscape for over 25 years, working with influential figures in fashion and brands such as Breitling, Chanel, and Diet Coke.