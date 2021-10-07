Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung becomes global ambassador at Louis Vuitton

LVMH fashion house Louis Vuitton has unveiled Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung is the label’s newest global ambassador. Announced in an Instagram post on the brand’s official account, HoYeon will be joining as a representative of fashion, watches and jewellery for the luxury label.

In the post, the actor swapped the blood-soaked tracksuit of her character, Kang Sae-byeok, for a crisp white Vuitton coat and classic branded bag. The series follows the endeavours of individuals taking part in a life-or-death game, in a bid to win a life-changing sum of money.

Louis Vuitton’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, said in the post’s caption: “I immediately fell in love with HoYeon’s great talent and fantastic personality, and I am looking forward to starting this new chapter of the journey we started a few years ago.”

HoYeon has previously modelled for Louis Vuitton back in 2017, where she took part in a runway and featured in the label’s ready-to-wear campaign. The actor’s career in modelling was incited by her participation in 2013’s Korea’s Next Top Model, however, Squid Game is her first acting role.

As of this moment, the actor’s following jumped from 400,000 to almost 16 million since the launch of the popular series, making her the most followed Korean actor, according to a report by Insider.

Squid Game, itself, has additionally been a huge success, currently sitting at the number one spot of the most-watched in over 90 countries and is set to become one of Netflix’s biggest shows of all time.