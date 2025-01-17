Ssense makes several appointments within management team

Fashion platform Ssense has announced internal promotions across its customer, supply chain and marketing departments as the brand continues its transformation and prioritisation of operational excellence while focusing on customer experience.

Christine Sio, who was previously Ssense’s vice president of customer experience, will become chief customer officer, overseeing global demand generation, conversion and customer retention. She will lead a multidisciplinary team focused on strategic marketing, personalised customer experiences and data-driven insights to help Ssense achieve its ambitions of being a luxury e-commerce platform.

Sio has helped drive significant improvements in customer experience, sales and profitability across all customer-facing teams. She previously led the strategic and operational evolution of the renowned Ssense Studio. Prior to joining the company, Sio previously held leadership roles at Walmart Canada and Holt Renfrew, with a focus on implementing customer-centric business strategies in digital commerce.

From left to right: Christine Sio, Chief Customer Officer; Melissa Malik, Chief Supply Chain Officer; Haein Dorin, Global Marketing Manager of Ssense Credits: Courtesy of Ssense

Melissa Malik has been appointed chief supply chain officer. With over 20 years of experience leading large-scale operational transformations for global e-commerce, retail and financial brands, Malik will oversee end-to-end supply chain management at Ssense, including distribution and fulfillment operations, logistics, supplier management, and product and process ownership. She will ensure the seamless execution of Ssense’s customer value proposition by aligning supply chain performance with business objectives.

Previously VP of global fulfillment operations at Ssense, Malik led a multi-year transformation of fulfillment capabilities, introducing automation and reimagining the internal warehouse management system. Prior to joining the company, she held leadership roles in the US and UK at Wayfair and Tesco.

Appointed global head of partnerships at Ssense in 2023, Haein Dorin is now global head of marketing. In this role, she will lead the creative, partnerships, editorial, social media and marketing teams. Her focus will be on building brand awareness, growing the global community and reinforcing the brand’s position as a “cultural innovator.”