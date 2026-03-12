St. John Knits appoints Mandy West as chief executive officer

US luxury fashion house St. John Knits has announced the appointment of Mandy West as chief executive officer, effective March 6, 2026. West, who has been a pivotal member of the leadership team since 2019, most recently served as the brand’s chief commercial officer.

The appointment represents an internal promotion for the California-based company, which is owned by Chinese fashion conglomerate Lanvin Group. West succeeds the previous leadership at a time when the heritage brand is focused on scaling its global retail footprint and strengthening its commercial operations.

During her seven-year tenure at the brand, West has held several high-level positions, including senior vice president of retail, wholesale, and buying. In these roles, she was responsible for overseeing the brand’s retail store strategy and broader commercial activities.

Extensive background in retail and lifestyle sectors

Before joining the US luxury label, West built a diverse portfolio in management roles across several global firms. Her previous experience includes positions at US multi-brand retailer Intermix, US sportswear giant Nike and US automotive and energy company Tesla.

This multi-industry background is expected to support the brand as it navigates an increasingly complex luxury market. The brand, founded in 1962, is currently working to balance its classic knitwear heritage with modern retail demands and direct-to-consumer (DTC) growth.

Lanvin Group, which is headquartered in Shanghai and Milan, manages a portfolio of iconic heritage brands including French house Lanvin, Austrian skinwear specialist Wolford, Italian footwear label Sergio Rossi and St. John Knits.