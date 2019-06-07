Stella McCartney names Caroline Deroche Pasquier as CMO

Caroline Deroche Pasquier has joined the Stella McCartney brand as its new chief marketing officer. Pasquier replaces Stephane Jaspar, who stepped down from the role in March after spending sixteen years with Stella McCartney.

Pasquier brings nearly 20 years of experience to the role, according to her LinkedIn page. She most recently held the role of SVP of global public relations and brand communications with Coach in New York. Previously, she worked as communications director with Givenchy and press directors with Louis Vuitton.

WWD reports that Pasquier will report to Stella McCartney's, CEO Frederick Lukoff, in her new role and will be based out of London. She will direct strategies across all communications channels to help communicate the brand vision.