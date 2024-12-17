Stephan Sturm to take over as chairman of Hugo Boss supervisory board

Hugo Boss has announced that Stephan Sturm, 61, will take over as chairman of the company’s supervisory board following the next annual shareholders' meeting.

The company’s nomination committee has proposed him as successor to Hermann Waldemer. In addition, the company said Andreas Kurali, 59 and Michael Murray, 35, will run for election to the supervisory board, as Gaetano Marzotto and Robin Stalker plan to step down alongside Hermann Waldemer.

Commenting on the development, Waldemer said in a statement: “Based on his previous supervisory board activities, and his many years as chairman and chief financial officer of the Fresenius health care group, Stephan Sturm brings with him a deep understanding of the capital market."

"After ten years as a member of the supervisory board and five years as its chairman, I will step down, knowing that Hugo Boss can look to the future with great confidence,” he added.

The company added that Stephan Sturm holds a degree in business administration and started his career at McKinsey & Company before taking on various management positions in investment banking.

Following this, he worked for Fresenius Group for 18 years, first as chief financial officer and later as chairman of the management board. During his time at Fresenius, Stephan Sturm was also chairman of the Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Kabi supervisory board.

Furthermore, he was a member of the Lufthansa board and most recently chaired its audit committee. Stephan Sturm is currently chairman of the Heinz Hermann Thiele Family Foundation board.

The company further said that Andreas Kurali, also a business administration graduate, worked for Philip Morris International for more than three decades. Most recently, he was deputy CFO and head of finance transformation at Philip Morris International in Lausanne. Michael Murray holds a bachelor’s degree in real estate, and has worked with and subsequently for Frasers Group for almost 10 years. He initially provided management consultancy and advisory services to the real estate and retail division, before becoming group head of elevation and taking over the position of CEO in 2022.