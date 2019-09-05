Stephanie Pugliese to join Under Armour as President of North America business

Under Armour, Inc. has announced the appointment of Stephanie Pugliese as President, North America. The company said in a statement that with more than 25 years in branded apparel, retail and merchandising, Pugliese’s multi-disciplined, public company background brings proven expertise to Under Armour’s leadership team. She will report directly to President and Chief Operating Officer Patrik Frisk and is expected to start on September 16, 2019.

Commenting on her appointment, Frisk said: “Stephanie’s demonstrated record of leadership and retail expertise significantly strengthens our ability to further amplify Under Armour as the preeminent athletic performance brand in our home market.”

Pugliese, the company added, joins Under Armour from Duluth Trading Company where she served as president and chief executive officer. After joining Duluth in 2008, Pugliese held executive positions in product development, merchandising and marketing before assuming the role of president in 2012, and president and chief executive officer in 2015 when she led the company through its initial public offering. She also served as a member of Duluth Trading Company’s board of directors. Earlier in her career, Pugliese held several executive positions with Lands’ End, Inc. and Ann, Inc.

Picture credit: PRNewsfoto/Under Armour, Inc.