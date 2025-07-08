Steve Madden merchandising chief resigns

The chief merchandising officer for footwear brand Steve Madden has resigned from the company. Karla Frieders officially stepped down from the position on June 30, a regulatory filing has revealed.

According to a statement, Frieders exited the role “voluntarily”, citing “personal reasons”. The company noted that her departure was not the result of any disagreement on matters relating to its operations, policies or practices.

Steve Madden said it doesn’t intend to appoint a successor for Frieders “at this time”. Her responsibilities will thus be assumed by other members of its management team.

Frieders’ exit brings to an end a long tenure for the merchandising specialist. She first joined the footwear brand over 26 years ago as a buyer and merchandising manager, making her way up the ranks to eventually become CMO in 2015.

Coinciding with her resignation is that of the additional exit of Robert Smith from Steve Madden’s board of directors. Akin to Frieders, Smith will step down voluntarily from July 14 as he “pursues another opportunity”.

Smith has served as a director of the company since April 2014, and has also been a member of its Compensation Committee since June of the same year.

In light of his departure, Steve Madden said it would reduce the size of its board from 11 to 10 members.