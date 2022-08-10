Stila Cosmetics appoints Michelle Kluz as new CEO

US cosmetics company Stila Cosmetics has named Michelle Kluz as its new chief executive.

Kluz is the founder of Sydney-based luxury activewear label Urban Savage, and was previously CEO of Pure Barre, as well as CEO of BBRC.

“Stila's innovative yet approachable products and commitment to authenticity matches my passion for consumer-centric brands,” Kluz said in a statement.

She continued: “I am incredibly excited and energized to work with the exceptional employees at Stila, as well as the company's business partners, to ensure we continue to inspire and deliver sophisticated and accessible products to our loyal customer base, expanding our reach, including through key retailer partnerships.”