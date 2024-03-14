Stitch Fix appoints new chief people officer

Personal styling platform Stitch Fix has announced the appointment of Lillian Reaume as the company’s new chief people officer.

Reporting to CEO Matt Baer, Reaume will oversee all people-related functions for Stitch Fix, including talent management, leadership development and DEI.

She joins the company from cybersecurity firm Rubrik, where she had also served as chief people officer. Prior to this, Reaume held a number of HR leadership roles at Amazon, including head of HR for the Alex organisation.

In a release, Baer said on the appointment: “Lillian is a customer-centric and progressive HR leader with a proven track record of helping companies leverage their unique DNA to foster a high-performance culture.

“Her deep expertise in enabling teams to drive business outcomes during times of change will be critical as we advance our transformation efforts.”

Reaume’s appointment comes at a time when Stitch Fix is undergoing a major leadership upheaval, having most recently named a new chief product and technology officer and a vice president of communications.

In her own statement, Reaume said: “I am energised to be joining Stitch Fix at such a pivotal moment, as we build upon our heritage of innovation and drive forward our transformation.

“I look forward to partnering with the team to foster a culture that will advance the company’s efforts to create an easier and more enjoyable way for people to shop for clothing and accessories.”