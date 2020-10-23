Stitch Fix appoints Youtube's chief product officer to board

US online styling service Stitch Fix has appointed Youtube’s chief product officer Neal Mohan to its board of directors.

Mohan has been at the Google-owned video platform for five years where he’s responsible for YouTube products, user experience, and trust and safety on all platforms and devices globally. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of display and video ads at Google.

“I'm excited to welcome Neal to our Board of Directors,” Stitch Fix founder and CEO Katrina Lake said in a statement. “He brings tremendous digital product leadership and outstanding operational experience. As we continue to revolutionize the consumer shopping experience and help our clients find what they love, Neal's insight and expertise will be invaluable.”

Mohan commented: “Katrina and team have built a powerful platform that delivers highly personal digital product experiences that delight millions of people," said Mohan. "Stitch Fix is a service with incredible potential, and I'm thrilled to be part of this next phase of growth. I look forward to sharing my perspectives with the team.”