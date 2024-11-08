StockX CEO to step down, co-founder and COO named successor

Online marketplace StockX has announced that its chief executive officer, Scott Cutler, will be departing from the helm role effective December 31, 2024, after which he will assume the position of an advisor to help ensure a smooth transition.

In his place will step the company’s co-founder, president and chief operating officer, Greg Schwartz, who is to take on the top role from January 1, 2025.

Schwartz, who co-founded the company in 2016 with Dan Gilbert, Josh Luber, and Chris Kaufman, has served as its COO since its inception, during which time he was credited with delivering “industry-leading features” and advancing StockX’s vision and values.

Now as the incoming CEO, he has been tasked with continuing to extend the company’s reach through brand growth, category diversification and market expansion.

In a release, Schwartz, who said he has worn “a number of hats” alongside being COO, said there was “no role that I feel more honoured to assume than that of StockX’s CEO”.

He continued: "From the moment we launched the business in Detroit in 2016, we knew we were building something special and to see how far we've come has been one of the achievements of which I'm most proud.

“I am grateful to have been able to attract a talent like Scott and to have had the benefit of his leadership. As we look to the next phase of the StockX journey, I intend to double down on our brand growth and product innovation to deliver best-in-class customer experiences that will help us to continue to scale globally."