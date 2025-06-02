StockX names new head of creative

Marketplace platform StockX has appointed Daniel De Jesus Krueger as its new vice president and head of creative. In the position, Krueger will be responsible for StockX’s global creative direction, which he will partially lead from the company’s Detroit headquarters and his base in Chicago.

Krueger brings over 10 years of experience with athletes and global sports brands to the table. Most recently, he led the creative, branding, storytelling and, ultimately, the expansion of HBO show The Shop, as part of entertainment group Fulwell Enterainment–formerly The Springhill Company, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Prior to this, Krueger had overseen The Nike Brand Studio at media firm Uninterrupted; carried out the art direction for T-Mobile’s partnership with the Major League Basketball (MLB); and aided in the launch of Foot Locker and Nike’s House of Hoops, a basketball-focused retail concept.

In a statement, StockX’s CMO, Nick Karrat, said: “Daniel’s track record speaks for itself — he understands the power of brand storytelling and knows what it takes to get a project over the line without sacrificing creative integrity.

“His passion for sneaker and streetwear communities and his deep work with influential voices in culture, sports, and music make him a perfect fit for the team. We’re thrilled to have him on board for this next chapter of the StockX brand story.”

In his own statement, Krueger said he had followed StockX “from the start and watched it grow into a global force”. He added: “As a Chicago native, it’s especially meaningful to help shape the next creative chapter of a Midwest-born brand. StockX sits at the intersection of sports, music, and entertainment — that kind of cultural relevance doesn’t happen by accident, and being part of what’s next is incredibly exciting."