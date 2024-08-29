Strathberry appoints new MD as it eyes 100 million pound revenue target

Scottish luxury label Strathberry has named Martin Byrne its new managing director as it looks towards a revenue goal of 100 million pounds over the next three years.

Bryne confirmed the appointment in a post on LinkedIn, where he said he was thrilled to be taking on the role and added that he looked forward to working with founders, Leeanne and Guy Hundleby, as well as investors British Growth Fund.

“I am very excited to build on Strathberry’s many successes, drive the brand forward and seize the many opportunities that lie ahead,” he continued.

Bryne joins the company from Monica Vinader, where he had served as chief commercial officer for almost five years. Prior to this, he had been with jewellery brand Links London for over four years, his most recent title being chief operating officer.

His appointment at Strathberry comes as the company sets about on a mission to achieve 100 million pounds in revenue, after it welcomed a 53 percent increase in turnover for FY24.

In a joint statement, the duo behind the brand said: “We are thrilled to welcome Martin Byrne to the Strathberry team during this exciting period of growth. Martin’s extensive experience in the luxury sector, coupled with his proven track record of driving growth, makes him the ideal candidate to help us capitalise on the numerous opportunities ahead.”