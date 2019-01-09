Superdry chief product officer Brigitte Danielmeyer steps down

Superdry has announced that its chief product officer, Brigitte Danielmeyer, has decided to leave her role at the company for “personal reasons” following a period of compassionate leave before Christmas.

Danielmeyer was appointed to the newly created role of chief product officer at Superdry in November, having worked previously as global head of womenswear at Tommy Hilfiger, and at senior positions at Esprit and Liebeskind Berlin, a German accessories brand.

Superdry is currently looking for a replacement for the role.