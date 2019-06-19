Sweaty Betty names new CEO

British activewear brand Sweaty Betty has appointed Julia Straus as new CEO of the company.

Straus joined the omni-channel brand in August 2018 as managing director, prior to which she was CEO of digital US beauty brand, Tula. She has also held senior leadership roles at digital fashion accessories business, Baublebar, and digital media company, Popsugar.

Simon Hill-Norton, co-founder and previously CEO of Sweaty Betty, will now take the role of chair. Commenting on the appointment of Straus in a statement, he said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Julia Straus as CEO. Julia brings exceptionally strong experience with nine years in senior leadership roles at digital pure-plays. As a digital native with extensive experience in the US, we are excited to have Julia’s skills and enthusiasm to supercharge our growth in these areas and continue to drive our global expansion.”

Strauss added: “I’m thrilled to take on this role at Sweaty Betty, a business whose mission for 21 years has been to empower women.

“Sweaty Betty has built an incredibly passionate, loyal community of customers and I'm thrilled to work so closely with a world-class team who push boundaries and innovate every day.”

Founded in London in 1998, Sweaty Betty now has over 60 shops globally including concessions in Selfridges, Harrods and an additional 27 Nordstrom outposts across the US.