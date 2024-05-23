Swedish technology platform Voyado promotes Erica Sandelin Ekelund to CEO

The Swedish technology platform Voyado's CFO and EVP strategy, Erica Sandelin Ekelund, is taking over as the CEO from Per Åkerberg.

The company said in a release that Åkerberg has been CEO at Voyado since 2022, when he left his role as chairman to become more operational in the company. He is now returning to the board.

Commenting on the new CEO appointment, Åkerberg said: "I can think of no one better to take the reins of Voyado as we move ahead with our ambitious plans.”

"As an entrepreneur, it can be difficult to hand over major decisions to someone else, but I have never felt as confident as I do now. Erica's experience, energy, and intuition make her the perfect person to lead Voyado into our next phase," added Johan Bäckarlin, founder of Voyado.

The company added that Ekelund's relationship with Voyado began in 2017 when she led Novax's investment in the company, which was completed in 2018. In 2019, she became CFO at Voyado and has since led the company's growth strategy and acquisitions of Apptus and ReDeal.

Voyado has heavily invested in international growth and is now seeing significant momentum in markets such as the UK, Netherlands, and Germany. The company has grown by 35 percent per year in recent years and has managed to maintain growth.

On taking charge as the new CEO, Ekelund said: "I will focus on strengthening our presence in Northern Europe while maintaining our underlying profitability and scalability. We aim for a billion in revenue next year, and I look forward to leading us on this journey.