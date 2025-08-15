SZA named first artistic director of Vans

Fashion brand Vans has appointed its first artistic director. The role has gone to artist SZA. The Grammy winner will oversee new campaigns and exclusive collections, according to the press release.

Vans praises SZA for her “genre-transcending sound and radical authenticity”. “She challenges fashion codes and cultural expectations and encourages young people to write their own stories. This is precisely what makes her the embodiment of Off the Wall, Vans’ credo for creative freedom and self-acceptance.”

“In Vans, I feel free,” said SZA in the announcement. “I’ve been wearing Knu Skools and other styles for years. They have always had an ethos that I connect with. For me, joy, community, creativity and fashion go hand in hand. It’s still all about humanity, culture and connection. Curiosity and courage are the best medicine for uncertainty, and Vans embodies that lifestyle.”