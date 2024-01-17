Takko Fashion appoints Martino Pessina as new chief executive officer

Takko Fashion has appointed Martino Pessina as its new chief executive officer (CEO). He joined the executive management board of the fashion company on January 16, 2023.

Commenting on Pessina’s appointment as CEO, Dirk Van den Berghe, chairman of the Takko Fashion advisory board said: “Martino Pessina brings an excellent understanding of the fashion value retail segment in Europe. We are convinced that he will further develop Takko’s increasingly successful quality discount business model in its different markets.“

Pessina, the company said in a statement, has more than 20 years of experience in various management positions at leading B2C brands in the fashion and jewellery industry. Most recently, as chief commercial officer, he led Pandora's omnichannel retail business with sales of more than three billion euros.

“I am very excited to start my new journey with Takko Fashion. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and continue developing this successful brand," added Martino Pessina.

Prior to Pandora, Martino Pessina spent almost 20 years in various management positions at H&M, where he was most recently president North America, being responsible for the global fashion brand's largest region with sales of more than four billion US dollars and 20,000 employees.

The company added that in addition to Martino Pessina as CEO, Thomas Füllhaas, chief operations officer, (COO) and Sebastian Weber, chief product officer (CPO), form the executive management board of Takko Fashion.