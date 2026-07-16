Tancredi Vitale joins Gucci to lead racing division

Gucci is further advancing its sports strategy.

The Italian luxury fashion label has appointed Tancredi Vitale as vice president of its racing division, Gucci Racing, the company announced on Wednesday. The designated manager will take up his new position on September 1. He will report to Giovanni Perosino, who will continue to oversee the strategic development of Gucci Racing in addition to his role as senior vice president of marketing.

Vitale joins from the Italian football club Venezia FC, where he was most recently managing director. He previously held various international management positions for sports and lifestyle companies such as Kappa, Adidas Y-3, Nike and Jordan. He spent more than 13 years at Nike's headquarters in Portland, where he was responsible for various global roles.

With Gucci Racing, the Italian luxury house is consolidating its activities in the sports segment. The initiative was first unveiled in May this year through a partnership with the Alpine Formula One Team. This positions Gucci in a sector that has increasingly become a focus for international luxury brands in recent years. Formula One, in particular, has become an attractive platform for brand showcases, thanks to its growing global reach and younger target audience.

However, the plans extend beyond motorsport. Gucci plans to gradually expand the Racing platform to other sports, including tennis, winter sports and equestrian sports. The aim is to expand the brand's presence in various sports and lifestyle communities and create new touchpoints with customers, according to the fashion house.