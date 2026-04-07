Tapestry appoints Pinterest executive Matt Madrigal to board of directors

American luxury group Tapestry, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, has announced the appointment of Matt Madrigal to its board of directors. Madrigal, who currently serves as the chief technology officer of US visual discovery platform Pinterest, joins the board effective immediately.

The addition of Madrigal increases the board membership to 11, of which ten are independent directors. The move aligns with the group strategy to bolster its digital and technological capabilities as it seeks to deepen connections with younger demographics.

Strategic focus on digital growth

Tapestry chief executive officer, Joanne Crevoiserat, stated that the expertise Madrigal possesses across technology and customer experience at scale will be instrumental in driving the ‘Amplify’ growth agenda for the group. Crevoiserat noted that his background would assist the company in building emotional connections with the next generation of consumers globally.

Madrigal currently oversees engineering, product, and design at Pinterest, a platform that reaches more than 600 million monthly active users. His career includes significant leadership roles within the e-commerce and technology sectors, providing him with insight into how Gen Z and other younger consumers engage with brands in digital environments.

Technical expertise and industry background

Before joining Pinterest, Madrigal served as vice president and general manager of merchant shopping at technology company Google. His professional history also includes tenures as chief technology and product officer at US sports retailer Fanatics and senior vice president of e-commerce and marketing for home retailer Williams-Sonoma.

Madrigal also spent eight years at e-commerce firm Ebay, where he led product and engineering for growth marketing and advertising technology. Anne Gates, chair of the board of Tapestry, highlighted that his track record of scaling global consumer platforms would bring a valuable perspective to the board as the group aims to drive long-term shareholder value.

Upon his appointment, Madrigal noted that his contribution comes at a time when artificial intelligence is transforming brand-consumer interactions. He expressed his intention to apply his experience to help Tapestry drive innovation and sustainable growth through enhanced consumer engagement.