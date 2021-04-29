Tapestry appoints Scott Roe as chief financial officer

Tapestry, Inc. has announced the appointment of Scott A. Roe, as chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2021. Roe, the company said, will have responsibility for all finance functions as well as leading the company’s strategy and consumer Insights teams.

“As a leader, Scott is both dynamic and progressive, and believes in soliciting diverse perspectives while working to build and empower collaborative and high-performing teams. I am confident that Scott is the right leader and strategic business partner as we drive Tapestry’s next chapter of growth,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer of Tapestry.

Scott Roe joins Tapestry as CFO

Roe joins from VF Corporation, where he served for 25 years. He has served as chief financial officer since April 2015, and in this role has had responsibility for finance, accounting, investor relations, corporate development, treasury, tax, financial planning analysis, sustainability, global business technology and corporate aviation.

Prior to his appointment as CFO in 2015, Roe served in a number of senior management positions including vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, vice president of finance for VF’s jeanswear and imagewear coalitions, and CFO of the international business.

Prior to joining VF, Roe worked in the OEM automotive and basic materials industries after beginning his career at Ernst Young.

“I look forward to working with Joanne and the talented management team to further enhance the company’s strategy, financial and operational performance, while strengthening its competitive position in the rapidly changing consumer environment,” added Roe.

Andrea Shaw Resnick assumes chief communications officer role

The company added that with Roe’s appointment, Andrea Shaw Resnick, who has held the position of interim CFO since July 2020, will assume the newly created role of chief communications officer, reporting to Crevoiserat.

In addition, Christina Colone, currently vice president of investor relations, will be promoted to global head of investor relations.

Crevoiserat added: “Andrea is a strategic leader who ensured that we successfully navigated the pandemic and executed on our acceleration program as interim CFO. At the same time, Christina is ideally suited to lead our investor relations efforts, given her depth of experience and credibility with the investment community.”