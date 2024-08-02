Tapestry hires Eva Erdmann to take over as CEO of Kate Spade brand

Tapestry has appointed Eva Erdmann as CEO & brand president of Kate Spade.

Erdmann, the company said in a release, will join the brand in October, succeeding Liz Fraser, who is leaving the business in September. Upon her arrival, Erdmann will report directly to Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer of Tapestry, Inc. and will become a member of the executive committee.

Commenting on Erdmann’s appointment, Joanne Crevoiserat, said: “Eva is a talented global brand-builder with a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving consumer landscape and a demonstrated ability to cultivate desire, cultural relevance, and passionate communities for distinctive luxury brands. I am confident she is the right leader to unlock the significant runway for growth at the iconic Kate Spade brand.”

The company added that Erdmann has a proven track record of leading global consumer brands and teams. She joins Kate Spade from L’Oréal where she has served as the global president of Urban Decay Cosmetics since 2018, driving the successful transformation of the brand, highlighted by a return to global revenue growth and strong profit gains.

“I look forward to collaborating with the team to advance the mission of this powerful brand – bringing joy and self-expression to consumers around the world – and driving profitable growth for years to come,” added Eva Erdmann.

The company further said that during her time at L’Oréal, which spanned over 15 years, she held a number of senior management positions within the luxury division. This included general manager of Lancôme France, and global marketing SVP of make-up and perfumes at Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. In addition, Erdmann spent several years in marketing at Christian Dior Beauty, an LVMH-owned brand.