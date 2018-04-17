Tapestry ropes in Eraldo Poletto as CEO of Stuart Weitzman

Tapestry, Inc. has appointed Eraldo Poletto as Chief Executive Officer and Brand President of Stuart Weitzman. The company said, he is expected to join on April 30, 2018 and will succeed Wendy Kahn, the brand’s current CEO and brand president, who is leaving the company. In this role, Tapestry added, Poletto will be responsible for all aspects of Stuart Weitzman globally, partnering closely with the brand’s Creative Director, Giovanni Morelli and he will report to Victor Luis, Tapestry’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Stuart Weitzman is at important point in the brand’s evolution with the upcoming launch of Giovanni’s first collection and the recent buyback of its Northern China business, taking greater control of the brand’s destiny through an increased level of direct ownership. In Eraldo, we have found a leader who, over the last 30 years, has acquired both the global luxury experience and deep understanding of iconic brands to drive results,” said Victor Luis, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc. in a statement.

Eraldo Poletto to join as Stuart Weitzman CEO

Poletto joins the company from Salvatore Ferragamo Sp.A, where he most recently held the role of chief executive officer. Previously, from 2010 until 2016, he was the CEO of Furla, instrumental in the development, growth and globalization of the brand. From 1997 to 2010, Poletto was at Retail Brand Alliance, Inc., the parent company of Brooks Brothers, holding progressively more senior leadership positions including the roles of president of strategic development & international business and chief merchandising officer. Poletto started his career in fashion in Italy at Miroglio Group.

“I am thrilled by the opportunity to lead this iconic brand,” said Poletto, adding, “Stuart Weitzman footwear has long represented quality, style, and the beautiful combination of form and fit. I look forward to working with the team to build on this foundation as we evolve into a global, multi-category brand.”

Commenting on Kahn’s departure from the company, Victor Luis said: "We have great appreciation for Wendy’s accomplishments and her leadership has been instrumental to the development of Stuart Weitzman during our integration period.”

Picture:Facebook/Stuart Weitzman