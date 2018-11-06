Tapestry's CFO Kevin Wills to leave the company

Tapestry, Inc. has announced that the company’s chief financial officer, Kevin Wills is departing the company to pursue another opportunity. In order to facilitate a smooth transition, the company said, Wills is expected to stay through February 8, 2019.

“During his tenure as CFO, Kevin has played an important role as a key member of our leadership team and we wish him the best of luck as he embarks on his next chapter,” said Victor Luis, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc. in a statement, “I am confident that we will find a strong successor to lead our seasoned finance team and that they will not miss a beat during the transition period.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of the successful acquisition of Kate Spade and the establishment of Tapestry. I am confident in the foundation that we have built and the significant opportunities for our brands,” added Wills.

Picture:Coach website