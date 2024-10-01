Tara Simon and Amber English to lead Estée Lauder’s North America business

The Estée Lauder Companies has announced that after more than 28 years with the company, Mark Loomis, group president, North America, will retire at the end of fiscal year 2025.

He will be succeeded by Tara Simon, who will assume the role of president, North America, and Amber English, who will assume the role of president, digital and online, North America.

The company said in a statement that Simon and English will assume their new roles beginning January 1, 2025 to ensure a seamless transition ahead of Loomis’ retirement.

Simon will report directly to Fabrizio Freda, the company’s president and CEO and English will jointly report to Fabrizio Freda and Gibu Thomas, executive vice president, online.

Mark Loomis, Estee Lauder’s group president, North America to retire

“Mark is a visionary leader who has driven meaningful impact through nearly three decades at the company, promoting greater integration across our portfolio and regions, championing a commitment to our people and values, and inspiring excellence and creativity every day,” said Fabrizio Freda.

“As we embark on the next phase of growth for North America, Tara and Amber bring incredible experience that make them uniquely well-suited to capture the promise of this evolving market while advancing our strategy and ambitions,” he added.

Estee Lauder announces changes to North America leadership

The company added that Simon will focus on executing the company’s North America brick-and-mortar channel strategy, including specialty-multi, department stores, and free-standing stores. She joined The Estée Lauder Companies in 2020 as senior vice president, global manager, Too Faced, and was promoted to global brand president, California Brands, which includes oversight of Too Faced and Smashbox.

Simon joined The Estée Lauder Companies from Ulta Beauty, where she served most recently as senior vice president of merchandising, Prestige Beauty. Prior to her time at Ulta Beauty, Simon served as divisional merchandise manager of Color at Sephora.

“I look forward to galvanising the incredible North America team and leading a strategic framework to accelerate our iconic brands’ consumer reach and impact in beauty and culture,” said Simon.

In her new role, English will oversee the continued acceleration of the company’s digital-first transformation and omni-capabilities for North America, fueled by online. English joined The Estée Lauder Companies in 2022 from Amazon, where she most recently led the global Amazon Fashion Private Brands business, developing exclusive-to-Amazon brands and products across apparel, shoes, and accessories. During her time at Amazon, she spent 14 years serving in various roles across Amazon fashion, beauty, and consumables.

“We have a new chapter ahead of us, and I am excited to collaborate with Tara to advance the strategic direction of our North America business,” said English.