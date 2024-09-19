Target appoints Jim Lee as chief financial officer

Target Corporation has appointed Jim Lee as chief financial officer and a member of its leadership team effective September 22, 2024.

In his new role, Lee, the company said in a release, will be responsible for financial planning and analysis, finance capabilities, internal audit, accounting, investor relations, treasury, tax, risk, financial products and services and corporate development. He succeeds Michael Fiddelke, Target's chief operating officer.

"From his consumer centric leadership, to his strategy, business development and corporate governance experience, Jim will be a great addition to our leadership team as we focus on driving Target's roadmap for growth."," said Brian Cornell, chair and CEO, Target.

Lee brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, strategy, team and culture leadership at PepsiCo. Most recently as the company's deputy chief financial officer, he oversaw its global tax, treasury, investor relations and environmental, social and governance reporting functions, and led the finance teams for PepsiCo's international business, comprising approximately 35 billion dollars in revenue.

Prior to that, as senior vice president, finance, of PepsiCo Beverages North America, he led financial planning and analysis, and finance functions for brand and innovation, franchise bottlers, supply chain and business development.

"I'm eager to get immersed in the retail industry. With a clear strategy, a differentiated shopping experience and a brand that consumers love, Target's competitive advantages are a strong foundation for long-term growth," added Lee.

During his career, the company added, Lee has led global teams in a wide range of business development and finance functions across North America, Europe and Asia, including serving as CFO for several of PepsiCo's international regions. He also served as chief strategy and transformation officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America, leading transformation for PepsiCo's largest sector, including business development and mergers and acquisitions.

Lee has also served on multiple boards during his PepsiCo career, including Tropicana Brands Group and Celsius Holdings.