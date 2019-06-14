Taylor Swift and Stella McCartney announce collaboration

American pop singer Taylor Swift will be collaborating with British fashion designer Stella McCartney, both of them announced on Instagram Stories. Although Swift refrained from giving details about the collaboration, she hinted that a clothing line inspired by her new album, Lover, may be in the works. More information about the partnership will be unveiled ahead of the album’s release on August 23.

“I've worn a lot of her stuff recently, and she's heard the new album. This new collaboration is inspired by the Lover album”, said Swift. “I’m really really honored that she would want to collaborate in this way", she added, hinting that she may have participated in the creative process.

Picture: Taylor Swift Facebook