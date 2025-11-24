Technology and investment expert Ivan Brockman joins to Vera Bradley board

Vera Bradley, Inc. has strengthened its leadership ranks with the appointment of Ivan Brockman to its board of directors, effective November 17, 2025, as the company continues to advance its strategic transformation.

Executive chairman Ian Bickley welcomed the appointment, noting Brockman’s “three decades of experience advising senior management teams, boards, and investors on strategic decision-making across all stages of growth and value creation.”

Brockman, a highly regarded veteran of the technology and investment banking sectors, currently serves as a senior advisor to PJT Partners, where he previously held a partner role in the firm’s technology strategic advisory group. He joined PJT at its formation following its 2015 spin-off from Blackstone, where he served in the strategic advisory group and sat on the innovations investment committee.

Over his distinguished career, Brockman has advised on more than 100 billion dollars in strategic transactions, working with some of the world’s most prominent technology companies, including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Oracle, Verizon, SAP, Dell, HP, Intel, Citrix, Yahoo, eBay, Intuit, Accenture, and Veritas. His prior roles include co-head of West Coast Technology Investment Banking at Citigroup and vice president in Goldman Sachs’ TMT investment banking group. He began his career practicing corporate securities law with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Silicon Valley.

In addition to his advisory background, Brockman is an active private investor, serving as a limited partner across leading private equity, growth, real estate, and venture funds, and a direct investor in technology and consumer startups. His early-stage investments include LifeLock, FIGS, and Influential.

Calling Vera Bradley “an iconic and beloved brand,” Brockman said he is “delighted to be joining the board during this critical period in the company’s strategic transformation,” as the retailer continues to reposition itself for long-term growth.