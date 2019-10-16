Ted Baker appoints ex-Scotch & Soda USA boss as North America CEO

Ted Baker has appointed the former boss of Scotch & Soda USA, Ari Hoffman, to the newly-created role of CEO of its business in North America.

Hoffman, who will join the British luxury label in December, has over 30 years’ experience working in senior positions for a range of fashion and retail brands in North America. Most recently he was CEO for Scotch & Soda US, before which he was president and CEO of US operations at Benetton. He has also worked at Gant, Yves St Laurent, Christian Lacroix and Lacoste.

The newly-created role aims to help accelerate Ted Baker’s growth in North America, which currently represents the company’s second biggest market.

Commenting on the new appointment in a statement, chief executive Lindsay Page said: “We are delighted to announce that Ari will be joining the Ted Baker team in December. His vast experience and in-depth understanding of the North American market will further strengthen our global executive team.

“Ari has a deep understanding of the North American market and he has significant experience of working with well-known and prestigious global brands like ours. I have no doubt that he will be a driving force in continuing to develop the Ted Baker brand in North America, particularly supporting our online and digital business development.”

Hoffman added: “I am delighted to join Ted Baker to lead the company’s North American team to even greater success. Ted Baker is an outstanding brand that I have been an admirer and consumer of for some time. I look forward to accelerating the development of this quintessential British brand in the significant North American market."