Ted Baker appoints Jon Kempster as non executive director

Ted Baker has appointed Jon Kempster as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective immediately. The company said in a statement that Kempster will assume the role of Chair of the audit and risk committee immediately and will also join the remuneration committee, while Helena Feltham assumes the role of Senior Independent Director.

Kempster’s career includes board positions at Delta plc, Fii Group plc, Linden plc, Low & Bonar plc, Sports Direct International plc, Utilitywise plc and Wincanton plc. He has been a non-executive director and audit committee chair at Redcentric plc since January 2017 and is a trustee of the Delta plc pension scheme. Kempster qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1990 and has a BA (Hons) in Business Studies from the University of Liverpool.

Ted Baker has also announced that Ron Stewart has stepped down after nine years as a non-executive director of the group, latterly as the senior independent director, with immediate effect.

Picture:Ted Baker media gallery