Ted Baker global wholesale and partnerships director exits

Ted Baker has announced that its global wholesale and partnerships director Ricky Green has stepped down from the company.

Green joined the British luxury label in 1995 as a global wholesale director and took the role of global wholesale and partnerships director this year.

A Ted Baker spokesperson said in a statement: “After 25 years at Ted Baker, Ricky Green has decided to leave the business. We thank him for his enormous contribution to the brand and wish him well for the future.

“As part of separate changes to the executive team, a new group commercial and business development director role has been created to lead on driving growth across our Retail, Wholesale, International and Licensing businesses. While a process is underway for a permanent appointment, Phil Clark will assume the role on an interim basis.”