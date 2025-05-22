Terence Reilly promoted to chief brand officer at Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. has announced the promotion of Terence Reilly to executive vice president, chief brand officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Reilly will oversee the marketing and communications functions for both the Crocs and Heydude brands.

Reilly, a seasoned brand expert, is tasked with shaping the marketing vision for both brands, enhancing creative direction, and amplifying their storytelling to strengthen global narratives and deepen consumer connections worldwide. He will continue to report to CEO Andrew Rees and will collaborate with Anne Mehlman, executive vice president, brand president for Crocs, as well as the Heydude brand leadership.

Andrew Rees will also serve as interim president for the Heydude brand alongside its senior leadership team until a permanent structure is established.

Commenting on his new role, Reilly said, "While we have seen remarkable success over the last decade from Post Malone to Jelly Roll and so much in between, I believe we are just getting started. In partnership with Andrew and Anne, I am honoured to play a key role in championing the future vision of Crocs, Inc."

Rees expressed confidence in Reilly's new role, highlighting his recent success with the Heydude brand. "Since Terence rejoined Crocs, Inc. in 2024, the Heydude brand has seen significant traction under his leadership. He has galvanised a team, sharpened the brand's strategic focus and re-established authentic connections with our consumers," Rees stated.

"With Terence in this new role and in partnership with our proven leadership team, this shift will create an elevated focus on driving heat and energy for both our brands and spark disruptive innovation as we engage with our consumers and customers around the world," he added