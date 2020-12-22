TFG London CEO steps down

TFG London CEO Ben Barnett is reportedly leaving the company in June 2021 after fourteen years at its helm.

Justin Hampshire, the managing director of Hobbs - one of the group’s brands - has been named as Barnett’s successor, and will also take up the role of group managing director, Drapers reports.

Hampshire has been at TFG London since 2016, when it acquired Hobbs.

“The last 14 years have been an incredible journey, on which I have been privileged to work with an exceptionally talented team of people,” Barnett told Drapers.

“Whilst it will be tough to personally step back from the brands we have built together, I am delighted to be handing over to Justin and confident that he is the right person to lead our store and head office teams in the next phase of our brands’ development.”

South African retail business TFG first entered into the UK market in 2015 with the acquisition of Phase Eight, before going on to add Whistles, Hobbs, Studio 8 and Damsel in a Dress to its portfolio of British premium womenswear brands. The company opened its first TFG store in December 2019.