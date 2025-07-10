The Body Shop CEO exits, successor named

One year after his appointment, Charles Denton is stepping down as chief executive officer of The Body Shop. Denton joined the company weeks before it was rescued from administration by a consortium led by British entrepreneur Mike Jatania, who will now take up the helm position as Denton’s successor.

The news was announced on Denton’s LinkedIn page, where he said, after joining the businesses at “an inflection point few brands recover from”, his “assignment is coming to an end”. What he describes as a “journey of reinvention, resilience and renewal” has culminated in a strong financial position at the end of the first half of the year, with momentum expected to continue into the brand’s 50th anniversary in 2026.

Denton added: “The mandate was clear: stabilise, restructure, and reignite this legendary, values-led business. Through tough decisions, relentless teamwork, and a shared belief in the mission, we’ve done just that, returning The Body Shop to profitability, securing over 2,000 stores globally, and re-energising its powerful purpose.”

Now, Jatania will be stepping in to lead the company into its next phase. The entrepreneur is the co-founder of investment firm Auréa, which specialises in backing and scaling beauty and wellness brands. Through rescuing The Body Shop, Jatania, together with a wider consortium, saved around 1,300 jobs and 113 of the retailer’s UK stores, as well as assets in North America and Australia.