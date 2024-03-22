The Buckle’s SVP, women’s merchandising exits

Lifestyle retailer Buckle has announced that its senior vice president, women’s merchandising, Kelli Molczyk, has stepped down from her role to “pursue other opportunities”.

Molczyk had first joined Buckle in 1999 and had served in a number of roles in the company’s women’s merchandising team over the course of her 25-year career.

In a release, president and chief executive officer, Dennis Nelson, said on her departure: “I would like to thank Kelli for her contributions to Buckle’s growth and success as a valued member of our team for nearly 25 years. We wish her the best in all her future endeavours."

Over the last year, Buckle had been reporting a string of comparable sales declines, with the same being true in its most recent financial update for the 14-week fiscal quarter ended February 3, 2024.

During this period, net sales at the company took a 4.8 percent tumble to 382.4 million dollars, down from 401.8 million dollars in the same period in the year prior.

Net income for the fiscal year, meanwhile, came to 219.9 million dollars, or 4.44 dollars per share, compared with last year’s 254.6 million dollars, or 5.17 dollars per share.