The Children’s Place appoints John A. Frascotti to its board of directors

The Children’s Place, Inc. has appointed John A. Frascotti to the company’s board of directors. The company said that Frascotti will hold office as independent director, until the annual meeting of stockholders of the company to be held in 2022.

Frascotti is a special advisor to Hasbro, Inc., and served as Hasbro’s president and chief operating officer from 2018 until his retirement on March 31, 2021.

“John is a proven leader with an exceptional track record as a senior executive in the consumer products and retail industries,” said Norman Matthews, chairman of the board, adding, “He brings a broad strategic and operational skillset to The Children’s Place board.”

He joined Hasbro in 2008 as executive vice president and chief marketing officer, became president of Hasbro Brands in 2014, and became president of Hasbro in 2017. In 2018, he was also named chief operating officer, and became a member of Hasbro’s board of directors.

Frascotti also served as chairman of Hasbro’s diversity and inclusion executive steering committee and of Hasbro’s IP security committee, and as a member of Hasbro’s global information systems steering committee.

Before joining Hasbro, Frascotti served in several senior executive positions at Reebok International Ltd. and Myteam.com. He is a member of the board of directors of Party City Holdings, Inc. and was a member of the board of directors of Discovery Family Channel, Ideal Industries, Corus Entertainment, the Toy Association, and the Hasbro Children’s Fund.