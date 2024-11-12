The Children’s Place names Philip Ende as head of real estate

The Children’s Place has appointed Philip Ende as GVP, head of real estate, effective November 11, 2024.

As the head of real estate, the company said in a release, Ende will oversee the real estate strategy and operations for the company. He will report to Muhammad Umair, president and interim chief executive officer.

Commenting on the Umair stated, “We are excited for Philip to lead the real estate team and leverage his decades of experience in the real estate industry to assist the company in strengthening our relationships with landlords and driving our continued investment in our real estate portfolio.”

Ende joins The Children’s Place from the real estate consulting firm Ende Real Estate Advisors, where he served as president and founder. Before founding Ende Real Estate Advisors, Ende worked for over 27 years at Simon Property Group holding roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in his position as senior vice president – leasing premium outlets.

“I am thrilled to be joining The Children’s Place and to have the opportunity to support the company in improving landlord partnerships and identifying opportunities to strategically expand store locations in the future,” added Ende.