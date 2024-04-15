The fashion world remembers Roberto Cavalli

Renowned Italian designer Roberto Cavalli passed away on Friday at the age of 83, leaving behind a legacy rife with exotic luxury that had been revolutionary to the fashion industry over his eponymous brand’s lifespan. As such, his death has naturally struck a chord with those he has worked with and alongside, many of whom took to social media over the weekend to express their admiration and devastation in tributes to the now late designer.

Peter Dundas, who had served as the creative director of Roberto Cavalli from 2002 to 2005 and later returned to the role in 2015 before parting ways permanently in 2016, took to Instagram to share his sadness at hearing of the designer’s passing. His post, which started with “Addio Roberto”, continued: “I don’t know anyone quite like him. A true bon vivant, who celebrated life and fashion in his own unique and passionate way. For me, he was pivotal in my story. Living with him and his family and the menagerie of animals when I arrived in Florence the first year, I knew this would be like no other gig.”

Dundas added: “Every job gives you an added layer as a creative but Roberto and Eva [Maria Düringer, an Austrian model who had been married to Cavalli up until 2010] gave me wings to fly for which I am so grateful. Later, Roberto gave me the honour by choosing me to replace him when he retired which I know must have been so difficult but it's a designer’s ultimate [gesture] of generosity. Thank you Roberto for all the wonderful times we shared and for your belief and enthusiasm in kids like the one I was then (or still am).”

The brand’s current creative director, Fausto Puglisi, also took to the social media platform to see off Cavalli, saying in his own statement: “Dear Roberto, you may not be [physically] here with us anymore but I feel your spirit will always be with us. It’s a great honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such a vision and style. Rest in peace, you will be missed. Your name will continue on, forever a beacon of inspiration.”

Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli, at the finale of the brand's FW24 show. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Fellow Italian designer Giorgio Armani further paid tribute to Cavalli, leading the charge for peers in the industry with comments issued to Armani’s X – formerly Twitter – account. In it, Armani said: “I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes. I have learnt with great sadness of his passing: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed.”

Next to industry peers, models and celebrities that have worked with and worn designs by Cavalli also shared their sadness in his passing. Alongside a picture of herself and the designer, Brazilian model Adriana Lima said: “Unapologetic in style and spirit. We lost a legend today. Rest in peace @Roberto_Cavalli.”

Famed supermodel Cindy Crawford offered her own heartfelt words in an Instagram story in which she shared an image of herself alongside Cavalli as well as another of her taking part in one of the designer’s runways. In the posts, Crawford said: “So sorry to hear about the passing of my dear friend @‌roberto_cavalli. You will be missed. He brought boldness and colour to his fashion and I always felt beautiful wearing his art.”

Singers and actresses were also among those sharing tributes, including members of former girl group Destiny’s Child, who had famously sported a number of Cavalli’s looks on red carpets, on stage and during various events. The three members were among those in attendance at a preview gala dinner for the Met’s ‘Wild: Fashion Untamed’ exhibition, hosted by Cavalli in 2004. Kelly Rowland fondly remembered Cavalli in an Instagram story of the two of them, where she shared: “Mr. Cavalli! Thank you for your talent and creativity! And for always being so incredibly kind! You made us all feel so sexy and fly! You will truly be missed!”

Jennifer Hudson was another to post on Instagram, where she said that Cavalli was “always one of [her] favourite designers”, calling him a “true artist in every sense” before stating that he would be “dearly missed”. Ciara, meanwhile, published a photo of herself singing to Cavalli, alongside which she said: “Forever grateful for this moment. It was this night Mr Cavalli told me he wanted me to be in a @‌roberto_cavalli campaign and it happened shortly after. He was truly a genius and inspiration to so many of us and fashion! RIP Legend. Your beautiful legacy will live on forever in our hearts.”

Actress Eva Longoria took to Instagram with a slew of photos of herself sporting a number of Cavalli looks from over the years. The post was accompanied by a caption reading: “Thank you for your stunning designs that made so many feel beautiful and confident. You will be missed!”