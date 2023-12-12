The Honest Company names new board directors

Clean beauty and lifestyle brand The Honest Company has appointed Michael Barkley, Alissa Hsu Lynch, and Andrea Turner to the board of directors.

The digitally native consumer products company founded by actress Jessica Alba said in a statement that all three were appointed on December 8.

Barkley is a seasoned consumer products executive who most recently served as the chief executive officer of Kind LLC, where he led the business through a new era of growth and expansion. He also spearheaded transformational change and performance acceleration at Pinnacle Foods and Johnson & Johnson.

Lynch has experience across consumer products, healthcare, and technology and is the former global head of medtech strategy and solutions for Google Cloud, and Turner is a leader in supply chain and logistics management with a successful background at Fortune 500 companies across consumer goods, biotech and pharmaceuticals, including serving as the senior vice president of global customer service and logistics at Mondelēz International, Inc.

Carla Vernón, chief executive of The Honest Company, said: “We are pleased to welcome Michael, Alissa and Andrea to our board of directors. All three leaders are proven experts in the consumer goods space. Their retail and digital expertise will strengthen our board by adding significant capabilities that support the company’s growth plans.

“I look forward to partnering with our entire board as we continue to advance our Transformation Initiative and long-term strategy in 2024.”

James D. White, chair of the board of The Honest Company, added: “Honest continues to drive strong performance and demonstrate the power of our brand. As we continue on this journey to drive stakeholder value, we welcome Michael, Alissa and Andrea’s expertise.

“They join Honest during an exciting and pivotal time for the brand, and I am confident these additions further transform the board as the company evolves our growth strategy. Their diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise will help elevate us to new heights for consumers and push our thinking even further.”