The Lycra Company appoints Alistair Williamson as VP of product sustainability

Fibre producer The Lycra Company has appointed Alistair Williamson as vice president of product sustainability, according to a company press release. In this role, he will oversee initiatives that reduce the environmental impact of products, innovations and the company's operations.

Williamson has 40 years of experience in the textile fibre and apparel industry. During this time, he held commercial, sales and marketing positions in EMEA, North America and South Asia. Before joining Invista, the former parent group of The Lycra Company, in 2007, he worked for two nylon spinners.

Doug Kelliher, executive vice president of product, expressed high expectations for Williamson's promotion: “His expertise will ensure high-quality solutions with a lower environmental impact and greater transparency.”

While the group is emphasising these sustainability goals, analysts will be watching this course critically. Earlier this year, The Lycra Company began a restructuring to eliminate 1.2 billion dollars in debt; stakeholders have agreed to a pre-arranged reorganisation plan and the company has pledged to continue strengthening its financial base. With his background in commercial roles, Williamson will have to demonstrate that the sustainability strategy can also deliver on those promises.