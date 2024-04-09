The Very Group CEO steps down, successor named

British e-tailer The Very Group has promoted its retail managing director Robbie Feather to the role of group chief executive officer as Lionel Desclée steps down.

Desclée’s departure comes as the former executive looks to “pursue new opportunities”, the company said in a release, making way for Feather, who will join The Very Group’s board and lead its executive team.

Feather initially entered the company in 2021 after serving as CEO of British department store chain Fenwick for over two years. During this time, he was credited with modernising the retailer and launching its online business.

He has also held various positions at supermarket giant Sainsbury’s, where he had been for over six years, first serving as business unit director for general merchandise and later becoming commercial director for Argos.

At The Very Group, meanwhile, Feather had overseen the development of the company’s new brand platform, as well as its “market-beating retail performance”, with the company seeing a 2.7 percent revenue growth during the first half of FY24.

Former Fenwick CEO takes on Very’s helm

In a statement, Feather said: “I’m hugely excited to be appointed group CEO of The Very Group. This is an outstanding business with a unique proposition, combining multicategory digital retail with flexible ways to pay.

“I look forward to working with our amazing Very team to delight our customers and continue to deliver sustainable growth for our shareholders.”

The Vary Group’s chairman, Aidan Barclay, said on Feather’s promotion: “Robbie has proven to be an outstanding retail leader, both at The Very Group and throughout his career.

“He understands our business intimately and has a strong track record of transformation and growth. He is the perfect person to lead the next stage of The Very Group’s development.”