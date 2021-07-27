Theory collaborates with Lucas Ossendrijver

Theory has partnered with Lucas Ossendrijver, a Dutch fashion designer known for his activewear-infused hybrid tailoring aesthetic and innovative approach to materials. For Theory, Ossendrijver will design men’s and women’s capsule collections inspired by urban lifestyle codes.

His first collections will be unveiled in 2022. After designing under Hedi Slimane at Dior Homme, Ossendrijver spent over 14 years as the head of Lanvin menswear, where he worked alongside Alber Elbaz.

“I am thrilled to be collaborating with Theory, an iconic American brand whose mission presents a fresh creative opportunity at a time of incredible change,” said Ossendrijver in a statement.

“This is the start of a new and exciting chapter in the evolution of Theory,” said Kazumi Yanai, chairman of Theory and Fast Retailing USA, in a statement. “We are just beginning a friendship with Lucas, one that I trust will strengthen our commitment to deliver exceptional design and value to our customers.”