Thierry Conrad Reutenauer becomes chief marketing officer at Loewe

Spanish luxury fashion label Loewe has appointed Thierry Conrad Reutenauer as its new chief marketing officer. The company announced the appointment on Monday, February 9, 2026, confirming that Reutenauer assumes the role with immediate effect.

In his new position, Reutenauer joins the executive committee and will oversee several key departments. These include art direction; arts and culture; brand and product marketing; communications and events; editorial; marketing programmes; media; social media; and VIP. He succeeds Charlie Smith, who left the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) owned brand at the end of 2025 to join technology company Nothing.

Internal promotion and previous experience

The appointment is an internal promotion for the brand. Reutenauer joined Loewe in October 2025 as global communications director. Previously, he spent five years at Bottega Veneta in Milan. He initially served as global senior communications manager before being promoted to global communications director at the Kering-owned label. During his tenure at Bottega Veneta, he worked under the creative direction of Daniel Lee, Matthieu Blazy, and Louise Trotter, supporting their debut shows.

Prior to his time in Milan, Reutenauer served as director of PR, VIP, and events at Chloé from 2014 to 2020. In this role, he worked under the creative direction of Clare Waight Keller and Natacha Ramsay-Levi. His earlier career includes positions in PR and events at the agency Karla Otto and at Italian label Cerruti.

Strategic creative transition

The promotion arrives as Loewe enters a new creative chapter under designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The duo, who joined following the departure of Jonathan Anderson, unveiled their first collection for the house during Paris Fashion Week (PFW) in October 2025.

Reutenauer will be instrumental in defining the brand's global positioning as it prepares to present its second collection on March 6, 2026, during the autumn/winter 2026 season.