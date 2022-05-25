Thinx appoints Meghan Davis as new CEO

US underwear brand Thinx has appointed Meghan Davis as its new CEO as current chief Maria Molland steps down to spend time with her young children.

Davis joins the company with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare and beauty industry. She joins from US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson where she spent the most part of her career, most recently serving as Portugal country managing director.

“Thinx is a brand that I have admired for revolutionizing the feminine care industry, confronting stigmas, and fighting for access to period products,” Davis said in a statement.

New York-based Thinx specializes in the reusable period and incontinence underwear category.

Davis continued: “I have tremendous respect for the company and am excited for the opportunity to help accelerate Thinx's impact and growth by continuing to deliver leading-edge innovation in sustainable femtech.”

Outgoing CEO Molland, who will stay at the business until June 30 to ensure a smooth transition, commented: “This job is undeniably the best I've ever had and I'm immensely proud of what we've achieved together to break boundaries and bring reusable period and incontinence underwear to more people around the world.

“This was not an easy decision but one that I know is right for me personally. It has been a privilege to serve the Thinx community of customers and work with an amazing group of talented people.”

The news of the leadership changes comes after hygiene product group Kimberly-Clark Corporation bought a majority stake in Thinx in February.