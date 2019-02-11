Thom Browne appoints new global communications director

Thome Browne has appointed Matthew Foley to the role of Global Director of Communication for the brand. Foley is replacing Tori Vinton, former Vice President of Global Public Relations, who departed the company in December.

Since 2016, Foley had been responsible for content strategy and social media as the company's Brand Director. In his new role, he will oversee public relations, events and celebrities, reporting to Tomaso Galli, the brand's Senior Vice President of Marketing.

Foley first joined the American brand in 2011, working as an Account Executive before assuming the role of Marketing and Communications Manager. In previous endeavors, Foley had worked as a Production Assistant with PR agency KCD Worldwide and then in visual merchandising with Prada.

Thom Browne was founded by its namesake designer in 2001. Browne is the brand's Chief Creative Officer and a sole shareholder, along with the Ermenegildo Zegna Group.