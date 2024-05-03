ThredUp appoints new GM for Europe amid expansion

ThredUp has announced the appointment of Florin Filote as the general manager of its European business, a move that comes amid an ongoing expansion in the region for the resale platform.

In the position, Filote has been tasked with leading ThredUp’s European operations, which currently covers nine countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

He joins the company after serving in several leadership roles at e-commerce leader Pigu Hobby Hall Group, including group transformational CEO and interim chief revenue officer.

Prior to this, Filote also led strategy and implementation of the marketplace at European e-commerce firm Emag for seven years after holding various positions in “modern retail” and consumer packaged goods.

In a release, Filote said he was “honoured” to join ThredUp and “contribute to the already thriving European business”, where he said there were “global market opportunities that lie ahead”.

He succeeds Dan DeMeyere, who has been with ThredUp since 2010 and had been leading the international business for two years. Now, DeMeyere will be returning to the US business to take on the role of chief product and technology officer, through which he will aim to drive innovation in technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

ThredUp first entered the European market in 2021, and has “made significant progress” since, according to CEO and co-founder, James Reinhart.

He noted that the firm had “more than” doubled sales in the region, while “laying a solid foundation for the future”.